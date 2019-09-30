MURRAY – It appears shows surrounding a theme of Batman’s nemesis The Joker mean success for the Murray High School Tiger Band at the prestigious Festival of Champions marching band competition.
In 2014, it was a show called “The Last Laugh” that Murray presented, recovering from a rough prelim performance to go from fifth to first in its finals performance at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus. Saturday night, with the theme “Ex” focusing on The Joker’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn, history repeated itself.
Against a loaded field that featured several state championship programs from surrounding states, the Tiger Band again saved its best for last, notching its third FOC grand championship since 2012.
“I’m just in shock right now. This is huge,” said Tiger Band instructor Tim Zeiss, whose group edged a Madisonville-North Hopkins outfit that appears to be regaining the form that brought it 10 Kentucky Music Educators Association Class 4A state titles between 2003 and 2013. Murray is seeking its third title in a row this year, this time at the Class 2A level.
“They’re a special group. They work very hard and the biggest thing is that they buy into everything that we’re teaching them. When that happens, these are the kinds of things you can get.”
In an FOC finals session that may have been one of the strongest in several years, Murray did battle with MNH, Tennessee superpower Collierville, three-time-defending Arkansas state champion Paragould and the all-time-winningest program in Kentucky, Adair County. Yet, when the dust had settled from the slugfest, it was the Tiger Band earning the customary encore performance on the Stewart Stadium turf.
“I didn’t get to see all of the performances, but I knew (Murray) was really good,” said Murray State Racer Band Director John Fannin. “However, I thought all 14 bands that were here this year were really good.”
The Calloway County High School Laker Band, who won this event in 2015 and advanced to the KMEA Class 3A finals in 2017, came up seventh in this field Saturday night. Calloway had won its class in its first two outings this year, at Madisonville and at Graves County, where it was reserve grand champion.
Calloway dethroned Murray in ‘15 a year after having the lead after the prelim round. Calloway was second to Murray in the finals that night.
Along with winning the grand championship Saturday night, the Tiger Band also notched Best Overall Effect, Best Woodwinds and Best Music Performance honors. Adair was third with Collierville fourth and Paragrould fifth. MNH also took Best Marching honors, while Christian County (sixth overall) took Best Percussion and Union City, Tennessee (10th) was judged as Best Colorguard.
Saturday night also was a big one for Fannin and the Racer Band he has led the past 25 years. This was his last FOC in that role and the 235 members he directs appeared to send him out with a bang with a performance that earned thunderous applause from the crowd and saluted Fannin with a standing ovation as he was introduced by Stewart Stadium announcer Logan Stout.
“Well that was never the goal for that to happen, but it was nice,” said Fannin, who said his band’s performance was the biggest gift he could have received. “I told the kids all week, ‘Be selfish. Do this one for yourselves,’ and they went out and did just that. They always get up for Festival, so I expected them to do what they did.
“It’s the crowd. They love performing in front of an audience like that. The thing for me, though, is, most of the time, I’m watching from up in the stands in practices. When we perform, though, I always want to be on the track because I want to see the kids’ faces, and that’s the thing I’ll remember from this.”
It also is a performance that someday could pay dividends in recruiting. Fannin said FOC has a history of just that.
“Easily 80 percent of our kids have marched in an FOC, and they’ve seen us perform and see how the crowd always responds. They remember that,’ he said. “In that crowd, you had seniors, but you also have juniors all the way down, in some cases, to eighth graders, and they see this. It’s no secret really why we have had so many kids come here after seeing that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.