INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Murray High Tiger Band won big this weekend during the Bands of America National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Tiger Band placed first in their class making them Class A National Champions and continuing their streak of winning every competition they have been in for their class this season.
During prelims, the band competed against 99 bands from all over the country for a spot in the semi-finals. Out of the 99 bands, 12 were from Kentucky. The Tiger Band placed 30th overall during prelims and also was awarded outstanding music performance and outstanding general effect. Their total score was 83.700 according to the BOA website. Only 34 bands advanced to semi-finals and two of those were Kentucky bands, MHS and Bourbon County High School. BCHS placed second in class A during prelims with a score of 79.350.
During the semi-finals, the Tiger Band once again placed first in class A with a score of 76.375. The band also placed 31st overall. The second-place winner for class A was Archbishop Alter High School from Ohio with a score of 74.850. According to the announcer at BOA, the Tiger Band has not won a national championship since 1977, but in 2016 the Tiger Band was Class A Champions during the BOA Super Regionals Competition.
During finals, the Tiger Band performed their show “Ecstasy of Gold” one final time during exhibition, marking the end of the 2021 marching season. Out of the 12 bands in finals, none were from Kentucky and Broken Arrow High School from Oklahoma was named Grand Champion with a score of 98.250 according to the BOA website.
Also during prelims, the Murray State University Marching Racer Band performed their 2021 marching show during exhibition. At the end of their marching performance, the United Sound band joined the Racer Band while the final scores were being counted.
While marching season has come to an end for the Tiger Band, they will now start preparing for concert season.
