LEXINGTON – The Murray High School Tiger Band was crowned the Grand Champion during the Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Championship in Class 3A.
The Tiger Band had a long weekend competing for the champion title. It started on Friday when they set off for Lexington after school. On Saturday, the band performed at Boyle County High School for the semifinals and competed against 11 bands. Out of the 11 bands, only six were to advance to the finals at Kroger Field, University of Kentucky.
The Tiger Band performed “Ecstasy of Gold” and, true to the title, they were in ecstasy after winning the Governor’s Cup. Even in the cold and rain, the students gave a heartfelt performance.
“These students are absolutely amazing and resilient,” said Tim Zeiss, Tiger Band director. “Their work ethic and dedication is second to none.”
In the semifinals, the band scored a 90, which was 1.8 points higher than the second place winner, Estill County High School, according to kyband.com. While the difference may not seem significant, bands have won by a fraction of a point in the past. In the finals, the Tiger Band scored 90.800 with the second place winner, Estill County High School, scoring an 88.850.
Zeiss explained it wasn’t just him and the students who are to be credited for the win.
“Our success is to be shared with everyone,” Zeiss said. “Our administration, faculty, staff, parents and student body are so supportive and it makes the difference. Tradition, Pride and Excellence is deeply rooted in the culture of MISD and we are so excited to add to the accomplishments of our wonderful school.”
Even though KMEA marching competitions are finished, that does not mean the Tiger Band is finished. The band will be competing at the Bands of America Grand National Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 12, and Nov. 13.
