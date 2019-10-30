MURRAY — While trick-or-treaters should be bundled up in expectation of cold temperatures Thursday night, those going from door to door in search of candy should also take into account some safety tips to ensure the night of frights goes safely.
Among the most important tips offered by Sgt. Brant Shutt, public information officer for the Murray Police Department, is that trick-or-treaters stay visible however possible.
“Some of the things we would recommend, especially with younger children, is to make sure there is something on them that is a little bit reflective,” Shutt said. “Since people are going to be walking around in the dark, it is a good idea to make sure that there is something reflective, be it on their costume or on their bag, just something that helps them be more seen.”
Shutt said parents need to be vigilant and make sure that their kids can be seen at all times.
“With the smaller kids, parents need to keep them in eyesight as much as possible,” Shutt said. “If the kid is older and the parent thinks they are more mature and lets them go out on their own, they should at least review a route with them – route they know and they are comfortable with. Areas that are more populated are a good idea, and areas that are more isolated and dark should maybe be avoided. Everyone should be sure to only hit the houses with the lights on that are inviting trick-or-treaters.”
Shutt said motorists should also keep an eye out for potential trick-or-treaters crossing their paths.
“Obviously, motorists need to keep an eye out, especially on busy streets,” he said. “There will be a lot of kids and parents crossing back and forth, so those people need to take their time and be patient.”
Shutt also said that parents should keep an eye on the candy their kids collect during the holiday, making sure to discard any items which appear to have been unwrapped and rewrapped. Shutt said that common sense should go a long way to help keep trick-or-treaters safe this year.
