MURRAY – In honor of the 110th anniversary of the Titanic sinking this month, the Marshall County Public Library has been showcasing a collection of Titanic artifacts and memorabilia. The collection includes artifacts such as fragments of the Titanic’s hull and a piece of cane backing from a deck chair that was salvaged from the wreck. Titanic fans have three days to see the exhibit at the MCPL Hardin Branch before its scheduled departure Saturday.
The exhibit has travelled to all three MCPL branches, starting in Calvert City on April 1. The exhibit has made it to its last stop in Hardin, where it will be on display through Saturday. Lenisa Jones, MCPL Benton Branch manager, said the display was incredibly popular in Benton. “We have had so many people stop by just to look at that. The pictures of the display on our Facebook page get a lot of views, some of the highest ones over the last couple of weeks. I had no idea that there was such a fan-base, but there really is!”
The collection is owned by one such fan, Marshall County native Kyle Thompson. The 38-year-old said that his interest in the ill-fated ship goes back to his childhood. “I think like most people, you learn about two ships growing up. One is a story of inspiration and faith – Noah’s Ark – and the other is about man’s arrogance of thinking it had surpassed nature, resulting in an epic disaster – Titanic, of course,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated with what went wrong, how so many people could die, who the heroes were – and the cowards – and who was really at fault?”
“Over the years, I’ve been able to see actual Titanic relics like bandleader Wallace Hartley’s violin that he was playing during the sinking, millionaire John Jacob Astor’s wife Madeline’s actual life jacket she wore that night – Mr. Astor didn’t survive – and just a few weeks ago, Macy’s department store founder Isidor Straus’ watch fob/locket taken from his body after he was recovered. Things like that, I’ll drive hours to see. The human element to the disaster is always teaching me something new and that’s a good thing.”
Thompson told the story of how his collection began. “Several years ago, a few small fragments of the ‘Big Piece’ were raised in August 1998 and became available online. I bid on, virtually, all of them but lost each time. Later that year, my best friend surprised me with one for my birthday. So, that’s the first time I was involved with physical pieces of the ship. Since then, I’ve picked them up – no matter how small – if it was financially possible. … Some people aren’t comfortable owning pieces of such a disaster, but I’ve always looked at it as a way to preserve and honor the people and the incident.”
There are approximately 60-70 fragments of the ship’s hull in Thompson’s entire collection. The pieces range in size from a few centimeters to the size of a fingernail. The pièce de resistance of the collection is a fragment nearly the size of a Kennedy half dollar. “There was some serious bidding going on for a few of those pieces,” Thompson said. “It is still the largest private piece I’ve seen offered in the last 5 years. I really do consider it an honor to own such a piece.”
Thompson explained that all of his fragments came from a portion of the wreckage known as the “Big Piece.” The Big Piece is a portion of the hull that fell a few hundred yards away from the main wreck site. It took two attempts to raise that section from the water, and during those attempts, small fragments of the corroded metal were shed on the ocean floor. These fragments were collected and sold. There was another incident that occurred while the Big Piece was being transported from New Jersey to Las Vegas, where it remains on display. The tractor trailer transporting the artifact overturned which caused more fragments to fall off. Again, those were collected by someone on the scene and sold. All of the pieces in Thompson’s collection have paperwork certifying their authenticity showing lineage back to these incidents.
Thompson said that the small pieces of the ship’s pine deck and the coal from Titanic’s boilers in his collection are fairly common, particularly the coal. The collection boasts plenty of rare goodies as well, including an original full-page advertisement from Feb. 16, 1912 edition of the New York Sun newspaper for the Titanic’s return voyage to England scheduled for April 20 of that year. “Of course, that voyage never happened,” Thompson remarked.
Thompson said that the value of the collection largely depends on how you define “value.” “I know what I paid for most of it, so there’s always the physical value in dollars,” he said. “I buy them because of the interest and respect I have for the story and the people involved. If I had to guess, it’s probably a few thousand dollars in physical money; but they are much more valuable to me personally.”
Visit the MCPL Hardin Branch, 4640 Murray Highway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see the exhibit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.