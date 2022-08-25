CALLOWAY COUNTY – It’s harvest time again for dark-fire tobacco, and although most western Kentucky residents know that slowly rising smoke from barns in the late summer and fall isn’t cause for alarm, emergency call centers do still get reports to which they have to respond.

“During this time of year, we do get quite a few calls for service on (tobacco barns),” said Nathan Baird, director of Calloway County’s 911 Communications Center. “We ask everybody (to describe what they’re seeing), and if you don’t see flames on a barn, it’s probably a tobacco barn. Most of the ones that we get are from people from out of state that have never seen a tobacco barn. We probably get maybe 20 or 30 of those calls a year. 

