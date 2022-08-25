CALLOWAY COUNTY – It’s harvest time again for dark-fire tobacco, and although most western Kentucky residents know that slowly rising smoke from barns in the late summer and fall isn’t cause for alarm, emergency call centers do still get reports to which they have to respond.
“During this time of year, we do get quite a few calls for service on (tobacco barns),” said Nathan Baird, director of Calloway County’s 911 Communications Center. “We ask everybody (to describe what they’re seeing), and if you don’t see flames on a barn, it’s probably a tobacco barn. Most of the ones that we get are from people from out of state that have never seen a tobacco barn. We probably get maybe 20 or 30 of those calls a year.
“Our protocol is always that if somebody says there’s smoke coming from a barn, we’re going to dispatch (a fire crew) out even though we know it is a tobacco barn. The first time that we don’t send somebody out there, (it might be) a time that it is actually on fire. So we always dispatch and let the fire department decide as far as whether it is a tobacco barn or not.”
Chase Morgan, an assistant chief with Calloway County Fire-Rescue, said he started noticing tobacco farmers in the community fire-curing a little less than a week ago. Unfortunately, the time they start that process always seems to coincide with the start of classes at Murray State University, so students who are not from this area and aren’t used to seeing dark-fire tobacco barns are often the ones who call 911 when they see the smoke, Morgan said. Since most of those students don’t usually venture out in the county, the calls most often seem to come from the highways with the highest amount of traffic, such as U.S. 641 South around Hazel, KY 94 and KY 80, he said.
Ray Murdock with Murdock & Sons Farms is one of many farmers harvesting, hanging and fire-curing tobacco right now. Like most tobacco farmers in this area, his focus is on dark-fire tobacco – used mostly for smokeless tobacco products – rather than burley, which is primarily used for cigarettes. Like Baird and Morgan, he also said he thinks most people who call 911 about a smoking tobacco barn are typically from out of state.
“They’re probably coming in to visit their relatives or something, and they might live in Wisconsin or Florida or other parts of the country,” Murdock said. “They come by and they see that smoke rolling out of that barn, and of course, they think its on fire – and I would too if I didn’t know. So (fire crews) usually come flying up here, and we’ve had it happen several times over the years, telling us that our barn’s on fire. Of course, a lot of them have burned over the years, but it’s just smoke coming out most of the time.”
Murdock said that if you know what you’re looking for, it’s relatively easy to spot an actual emergency.
“If you see a barn on fire before the flames come through, it’s just like there’s a huge fan blowing that smoke; it just goes straight up in the air with a lot of pressure behind it,” Murdock said. “But if the smoke is just kind of lazily drifting, then you know it’s OK. But if it looks like it’s being forced, that means there’s fire under it.”
Morgan said the county had been fortunate to not have that many barns burn down in the last couple of years. He said it helps that most of the barns being used now aren’t the older wooden barns and many of them have a concrete block foundation that makes it harder for the structure to catch fire. He said knowing what to look for – flames or thick, dark gray or black smoke – can save fire crews from being unavailable when someone is in real danger.
“If it’s a light color and the smoke doesn’t look like it’s coming out of there with a lot of pressure (it’s likely not on fire),” Morgan said. “Heat builds pressure, so if a fire’s under it, you’re going to see the smoke coming out of it a lot faster and a lot heavier. I don’t want to discourage anybody from calling if they think there is something actually wrong, but at the same time, it also puts (citizens) in jeopardy if we’re running up and down the road and have there be nothing there.”
