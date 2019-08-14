NEW CONCORD — A paving job that began Monday may interrupt traffic on a road popular with lake goers, but it will not close it.
That is the word from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd in regard to the work ongoing along KY 12 South in far-southeastern Calloway County. Work began Monday and is targeted to continue for possibly the next four weeks.
“With a little luck on our side, though, we’re thinking this may be done by Labor Day,” Todd said of a time when the highway that meanders from Murray to Tennessee Highway 79 near the Paris Landing area of Tennessee will be very busy with boaters and others seeking recreation on Kentucky Lake.
“That’s why I always say ‘weather permitting’ in the advisories I send out,” Todd said. “We’ve had quite a few jobs in the area get pushed back this year because you don’t expect 12 straight days of rain in the month of June, like we had happen this year. You can’t account for that.”
The paving zone is 14 miles long, extending from the Tennessee state line – where the highway becomes Tennessee Highway 119 – to U.S. 641 Business in the Murray city limits. In a news release earlier this week, Todd said that about 3,000 vehicles travel this section of 121 in an average day.
Murray Paving Inc. is the prime contractor for this job, which has been valued at a little less than $1.9 million.
“Everything we do these days is bid out,” Todd said of MPI having this contract. “In fact, we, being the KYTC, don’t have a paving crew. We do have a crew that goes out and patches roads and we do have a small paver for that. We’ve found, though, that it is cheaper to use specialized folks for jobs of this size.”
Todd also said a project of particular interest in western Kentucky is continuing to near its conclusion: the massive four-laning of U.S. 68/KY 80 from Mayfield to Bowling Green. The lone remaining area is a stretch between Cadiz and the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge (also known as the Canton Bridge or the Lake Barkley Bridge) at Canton, and Todd estimated that this stretch may be ready for traffic by sometime in early 2020.
