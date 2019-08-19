MURRAY — A familiar face is in place at Murray State University to man the position of provost/vice president of academic affairs on an interim basis.
Dr. Tim Todd has once again been tabbed as the person to handle these duties as the 2019-20 academic year begins this week on the campus. He was given this responsibility from 2015-16 prior to the arrival of Dr. Mark Arant, who left the post about two weeks ago to become a fellow with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education in Frankfort.
Todd said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson asked him to return to the interim provost position not long after the university received news of Arant’s new opportunity.
“I’m honored to be asked by President Jackson to serve this year as interim provost, and it really is an honor,” said Todd, who comes to the provost’s position from the same place he occupied in 2015, dean of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, a position he assumed in 2006.
“I have done this before and, actually, from 1998 through 2006, during that eight-year time span, I served either as assistant or associate provost, so I have some experience in that office. I look very forward to working under President Jackson, and I love this university.”
Todd came to Murray State in 1995 as a faculty member in organizational communication. Three years later, he was named assistant provost before being elevated to associate provost in 2002. He earned his Ed.D. in organization training and development in adult education from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina and his M.A. in organizational communication and B.A. in corporate and organizational communication from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Interestingly, this is the second time Todd is becoming interim provost after the previous holder of that position left for a job with the CPE. In 2015, the university’s Board of Regents approved Todd moving to interim after Dr. Jay Morgan left for a CPE appointment. Morgan is now the president at Morehead State University in Morehead.
Todd said he was sorry to see Arant leave, but is also quite happy for someone he came to know well in his short stay in Murray.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for him at the CPE from the standpoint of becoming a fellow at a system level,” Todd said. “Very few of us at institutional campuses ever get system level experience, so this was a chance for that to happen for him. It’s a great step up and I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he was my boss for two years and he was a great boss, a wonderful provost and a wonderful person, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity in Frankfort.”
In defining the provost’s role at Murray State, Todd said the name of the game is teaching and learning, more or less.
“The curriculum, the faculty, the departments, the classrooms, the laboratories, anything having to do with the concepts of teaching and learning falls under that,” he said, referring to another university office. “For example, from Student Affairs’ perspective (under the command of Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson), all things that involve students, but not necessarily the teaching and learning part of it, fall under him. My office has the teaching and learning part, so that’s kind of how I like to explain it.”
The teaching and learning pieces at Murray State are sure to be included in a major mission Jackson said he is putting Todd in charge of leading, at least until a permanent provost is found. In his address at Friday morning’s Fall Faculty Kickoff, Jackson told the audience that Todd will be the chairman for the process to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for the campus.
“This will be very inclusive of all aspects of this campus,” Jackson said. “It will look at our strategic direction and ask, ‘Does it fit today?’ It will also have cornerstones, what I call ‘non-negotiables,’ that must be in place as we move forward as an institution.
“I appreciate Dr. Todd’s willingness to assume this role as we begin a new year with many opportunities in front of us.”
The top part of that plan directly targets Todd’s area.
“Academic excellence must be at the top of that list,” Jackson said, adding that what the plan includes must align with state performance funding. While quite unfriendly to Murray State recently, Jackson said there are plans in the works to try to level this playing field. Out of $30 million of available funds, Murray State, along with some other regional universities received no performance funding despite the fact they outperformed larger universities in terms of percentage of students achieving required benchmarks.
“(The plan) also must align with our capital campaign, regional commitment and it must provide opportunities to enhance enrollment growth,” Jackson said. “These are things that will fall on you (Todd) and me and us and our board as we move forward and as we develop this new road map.”
Jackson joined Todd in wishing Arant well in his new endeavor.
“His work will benefit higher education throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky and he will have responsibilities on behalf of Murray State University (MSU) during this period as well. We appreciate Mark’s past and continued service and wish him the very best in this new role,” he said.
In addition, Dr. Bob Pervine, associate provost for graduate education and research, will continue in his role, Jackson said.
