MURRAY – The local TOPS (Take Off Weight Sensibly) chapter will host Carol Dublin, 2020 TOPS International Queen, on April 26, at 9 a.m., at the Hope Harbor Church. Dublin said that she is excited to share the story of how she lost 170 pounds to achieve her goal, more weight than any other female TOPS member in 2020.
TOPS Club Inc. is an organization dedicated to providing a network of support to dieters. The organization provides a number of resources online, but there are also local chapters. Programming is focused on making lifestyle changes. Attention is not on “good” foods or “bad” foods; rather, it is about learning to consume foods in moderation, without deprivation. Different eating plans are promoted – one is an exchange system based off of food lists developed by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Diabetes Association, one is based on MyPlate and the third is based on Canada’s Food Guide.
Dublin’s success did not happen overnight; she has been a member of TOPS since 1976. She lost weight initially but said that she started trying fad diets, such as Atkins, and became a “yo-yo dieter.” Even though she was not seeing the results she wanted, she said, “If I didn’t go to TOPS, I would’ve probably been 600 pounds. That’s why it’s important to get with a group of people that are the same way you are and encourage each other.”
A few years ago, she began losing weight, without trying. “I discovered I was eating what I wanted to eat, I was just not eating very much of it. I would get full, and I’d feed (the leftovers) to the dogs.”
Ultimately, it was discovered that she had a thyroid condition that was contributing to the weight loss. Regardless, Dublin said that her new habits had become routine at that point, so she continued eating what she wanted, minding portion sizes and stopping eating once she was full. At one point, her weight loss plateaued for about three years, but she was able to maintain the loss and did not gain weight back.
Dublin worked with her doctor to determine an appropriate weight loss amount that would not have detrimental impacts on her health. Her doctor recommended that she not let her body weight go below 200 pounds, so Dublin set her goal weight at 207 pounds.
“(A physician) has to give you a goal slip because they want to make sure you will be healthy. That’s one thing about TOPS, they want you to lose weight and everything, but they want you to do it the healthy way and get your diet and goal from your doctor.”
In early 2020, Dublin was losing weight once again. She decided that to try to become the 2020 TOPS Kentucky State Queen. When the pandemic hit, she was concerned that she would not be able to maintain losing weight, especially when local chapters could no longer meet in-person. Her chapter started meeting again in August of that year; and to her surprise, when she weighed in, she found out that, after 45 years, she finally met her goal weight.
