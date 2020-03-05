MURRAY — One person glad to see the sun in the skies over Murray Wednesday morning was Denise Whitaker.
She knew that was going to make her job easier.
Whitaker is the principal at Murray Elementary School, and as she prepared for her day, she knew it would include something with a potential for being a bit frightening for her students — the annual Kentucky statewide tornado drill. However, this drill was a little different.
While her students seemed mostly unaware of the tragedy still unfolding to the south in Middle Tennessee – where many died and more were injured from a killer tornado that struck in early-morning hours Tuesday – her teachers and staff were aware. And they wanted this drill to be particularly proficient.
“That was too close to home, just way too close,” Whitaker said, her comments having more than one meaning. She has relatives in the Nashville bedroom communities of Hendersonville and Lebanon, both of which just missed being hit by the middle-of-the-night twister that, as of Wednesday afternoon, has claimed 25 lives in multiple communities. She also was speaking from the perspective of an educator as numerous school campuses were hit, some of which were to the point of being uninhabitable.
“It would be devastating to lose your safety net, your school that takes care of you each day,” she said of how this could affect children of the same age as her students. “It’s very hard to hear about that and I hate it for them. I don’t know what you do in a situation like that. You look for help, trying to get help from other schools to take your students so that you can continue taking care of them and their families, because it’s so important for kids to be in school.”
If they are in school when trouble strikes, safety must be a top priority. So at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, into the hallways the students went, gently guided by their teachers. Quickly, but not in a heated rush, the teachers encouraged the children to line up with their backs against the wall, then to assume a sitting position. Finally, the children ducked their heads, raised their knees and used their arms to cover their heads.
For the most part, all was fairly quiet, except for the calm voices of the teachers and staff, as well as Whitaker, as she patrolled the hallways to see how the students were performing. There was no need to be dramatic to urge the students to take it more seriously.
“Because of the age of our students, we try to make it less of an issue,” Whitaker said, returning to how she used the sunny skies to her advantage. “So, this morning on our daily news announcements, I said, ‘Hey! It’s a bright, sunny day for our tornado drill today,’ and that gives them more of an idea that this is, in fact, a drill. If it were a cloudy day, it would probably upset them because they would think that something was really coming. With the sun out, that makes it a little easier.”
Whitaker said a message was being sent home with every student Wednesday telling of the drill. She also said that when it comes to what happened in Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning, she leaves that subject to the parents to discuss with their children. Unless it becomes a heavy topic of discussion among the students, she said efforts are made to keep that subject quiet inside the walls of MES, so as to not upset them.
Wednesday also marked the latest round of testing for the emergency siren system of Murray and Hazel, and new Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas. While his first test session was not 100% successful, he said things have improved since the last round of tests in December, when every siren in the Murray system failed to make a sound.
This time, only the siren on Doran Road had issues. Sirens at Riviera Courts mobile home park and Glendale Road both operated successfully.
“The City of Murray is already working to get that one repaired. Hopefully, we’ll have that one fixed fairly quickly,” Thomas said, noting the seemingly impossible issue of timing in the wake of what happened in Tennessee. The tornado that is believed to have caused all of the problems actually started in the area of Camden in Benton County, about an hour south of Murray, before it barreled east, sweeping through Nashville, as well as Mount Juliet and Cookeville.
“With everyone knowing about that, I know (the service team) will be on it,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, this is a one-time issue and we can get them all back on line.”
Thomas also said that with Nashville being so close to Murray, it is a reminder to all residents in Murray and Calloway County to take inventory of how they can receive warnings, particularly in the middle of the night. The tornado struck the Camden area, where one person died, at about 11 p.m. Monday. It hit Nashville at about 12:30 and Cookeville at about 2.
“I’ve read just a little bit about what happened down there and I haven’t seen too much about the warning time they had. I have heard that it was not very much,” Thomas said. Other media outlets are reporting that Nashville residents had between five and 10 minutes of advanced warning.
“That’s why we stress to all of our residents that they need to have more than one way to receive warnings and also to have a plan in place and to execute that plan, particularly if it is a short-notice situation. That way, whether it’s you and your family at home or you and your co-workers at the office, everybody knows exactly where to do and what to do.”
NOAA weather radios are the most reliable warning receiver and have become increasingly popular in the Southern states because of those areas’ propensity for nighttime tornadoes. In Calloway County, there is also the free CodeRED system that can sent alerts via cellphone or computer. Signup is available at the Calloway County government website, https://www.callowaycounty-ky.gov.
