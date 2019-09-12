MURRAY — Bill Call is trying to spread the word to people in Murray and Hazel that they can expect to hear those communities’ tornado sirens sounding on Friday morning.
This is because the Calloway County emergency management director knows that hearing sirens at times they are not expected is sure to cause concern. By getting the word spread early, there probably will not be a lot of phone calls being made to his office or other emergency agencies in the community inquiring as to why the sirens are sounding.
However, along with making sure to not cause a panic, Call said he is hoping another message will be sent during Friday’s test that starts at about 9 a.m. — a potentially dangerous time of year is fast approaching.
“Yes, it is true that the majority of our tornadoes do occur in the months of April through June, but there is a so-called ‘second season’ during the fall, where we also have had some rather serious events in this area,” Call said, noting that the month of November is of particular note.
That is a month that has produced some major events in the immediate region, with strong twisters in 2005 that struck Evansville, Indiana and Marshall County, as well a 2013 tornado that blasted the Paducah suburb of Brookport, Illinois. All of those events proved fatal.
“Actually, we’ve had some big events here in Calloway County in the winter months, so that goes to show you that these can happen at any time of the year,” Call said, adding that the next test after Friday is set for December.
However, Friday’s test is the main concern for now, he said, as it will be the last time the sirens will be tested before the fall season. This means that making sure they are working properly is quite important, and, while it seems to now not be a major issue, there is one particular siren Call and his team will watch closely Friday, one that has proven prone to hot conditions, which are expected again Friday.
This is the siren that is designed to cover the north side of Hazel. It is located at the Hazel Community Center and, at times, has failed rotate on its pole.
“And the times where it has had its most trouble is during hot conditions,” Call said, noting that the siren has had no problems whatsoever in cooler conditions. “We think, though, that we’ve gotten this worked out. What the manufacturer found during an inspection was that a bearing had gone bad. Ever since a new bearing has been put in, we’ve had no problems with it at all, and that’s even in hot weather, so we’re thinking it will work just fine this time too.”
Call said the tests, which are conducted quarterly, are in accordance with National Weather Service criteria that go with Storm-Ready Community and Storm-Ready Campus designations, along with FEMA recommendations and the community’s emergency operations plan.
He said sirens on the Murray State University campus will be tested first, and these produce both a tone and a spoken announcement. The sirens within the Murray city limits will be next, followed by Hazel.
Call advised that the first sound will produce a wavering sound, which is called the “alert” or “warning” sound. This will continue for a few minutes before going silent. Then, a short time later, the sirens will again sound, this time in a continuous tone that signals “all clear.”
