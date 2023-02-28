MURRAY — The Murray/Calloway/Murray State Outdoor warning sirens will be tested a few minutes after 9 a.m. Friday in preparation for Severe Weather Awareness Month.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said Severe Weather Awareness Month is recognized each March.
“It is noteworthy that Calloway County has been renewed as a StormReady Community by the National Weather Service,” Steen said. “The designation verifies that the community monitors the weather and has a system in place for alerting the public to dangerous weather events. In addition to the sirens, alerting systems include smartphones that make emergency notifications through the community Hyper-Reach program.”
Residents may sign up for the Hyper-Reach system by texting 270 767 6464 or by visiting the website http://hyper-reach.com/kycallowaysignup.html. The National Weather Service also has the capability to activate smartphones to give regional weather warnings. The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management recommends the Hyper-Reach program because it is capable of providing county-specific information that will not be provided by the National Weather Service.
“Smartphone notifications are beneficial since the outdoor warning system is engineered to be heard in outside locations,” Steen said. “The City of Murray, Murray State University and Hazel have outside warning capabilities. County residents can use their smartphones and supplement them with weather radios.”
Murray State University has made Racer Area available for a storm shelter during times of severe weather. When the National Weather Service has a moderate or high confidence level that severe thunderstorms or tornadoes are possible, the arena will be open and will be staffed by volunteers of the Committee Emergency Response Team (CERT). Those seeking shelter will be directed to the safest location within the arena should a tornado warning be issued. The shelter is meant to be used for a short period during severe weather and not as a long-term shelter, Steen said.
Steen noted that Calloway County Central Dispatch is now keeping a list of residential storm shelter locations. These shelters will be checked should a tornado pass close to their location to make sure no one is trapped by falling debris. If a tornado were to occur, the entire tornado path would also be searched for victims, Steen said. Those wishing to list their storm shelters can call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.
