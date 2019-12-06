MURRAY — The tornado warning sirens in Murray and Hazel and on the Murray State University campus will be tested today at about 9am.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call said that this is only a test. It is being conducted to make sure that the sirens are working properly.
Call said that the MSU systems will be tested first. He said that these produce a tone and a spoken announcement. Then City of Murray and City of Hazel sirens will be tested. The first sounding will be a wavering siren, which is the “alert” or “warning” sound. It will be followed by a steady sound which is the “all clear,” he said.
The sirens are sounded whenever the National Weather Service Office in Paducah issues a tornado warning that includes the cities of Murray or Hazel. These tests will allow officials to more accurately determine the proper functioning of each siren, which is difficult to do under actual threat conditions. The sirens are tested once each quarter.
If threatening severe weather conditions happen to exist today, the tests will be postponed. At this time, no storms are predicted, only a slight chance of showers.
Although the peak season for tornadoes is spring, a second season in the fall has been known to produce an increase in tornado activity in western Kentucky, Call said. Tornadoes are possible in this area any time of the year, and it is wise to be prepared.
In fact, Calloway County experienced several recent wintertime tornadoes, in January of 2012 and again in January 2013, March of 2016, February and March of 2017, and February of 2018.
