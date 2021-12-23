Tornado victims treated to Christmas party, toys

AURORA – More than 100 victims of the tornado that hit Mayfield and other Kentucky counties gathered this week at Kenlake State Resort Park for the Kentucky State Police toy drive and Governor’s Office Christmas party.
Kenlake has been hosting families that lost their homes in the EF-4 tornado that struck western Kentucky on Dec. 10, and various government offices, nonprofit organizations and other volunteers joined forces to bring them some Christmas cheer. Christy Mattingly, a member of First Baptist Church, said Kenlake asked the church for help in the last couple of weeks organizing volunteers efforts while families who lost their homes are staying there.
“We are doing Christmas parties and helping wrap and providing shuttle services,” Mattingly said. “The disaster relief organization that is staying at our church is also making meals that we’re transporting back and forth.”
Mattingly said more than 100 volunteers were at Kenlake Tuesday for the KSP toy drive and Christmas party. Many of them were from Murray, but other groups also brought in volunteers, which Mattingly said included a statewide teacher’s organization and some from the Marshall County School District.
“I wish I knew exactly how many kids and families came through,” Mattingly said. “It was amazing. I wouldn’t have ever dreamed it could be quite the event that it was, but it was a special day because it brought joy to people. Obviously, they’re all struggling, but it was a way to, for that moment, bring joy and see these kids’ eyes light up.”
Mattingly said Gov. Andy Beshear came to the park for the Christmas party and met with families, listening to their stories of survival. One of Murray’s most prominent Santa Clauses – who was in the Christmas parade and was on the cover of the Ledger & Times’ “In Our Backyard” winter 2021 magazine – said he was asked by KSP troopers and Marshall County volunteer fire departments to visit with families and children, and he gladly volunteered. He arrived at the park in a South Marshall Fire Department truck with sirens and horns blowing, and as children greeted him, they got to see the truck up close and blow the horns and sirens themselves.
Santa said he visited with each child and handed out 100 $2 bills that were supplied by The Murray Bank, as well as stuffed animals donated by Kay Jewelers. He said he directed the children downstairs where many new toys were waiting for them, as well as pizza and drinks. Parents with young children also appreciated receiving diapers and baby wipes, he said.
“We all got a surprise visit from our governor and I talked with him about all the Mayfield families and children that are having a difficult time now,” Santa said. “Gov. Beshear thanked me for coming to visit the children, and I said I was thankful to be there.”
The Governor’s Office announced Wednesday that Beshear would visit tornado victims staying at both Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs on Thursday.
Mattingly said a digital signup form has been set up for anyone wishing to join the volunteer efforts at Kenlake. She said volunteers are needed to help at the front desk, keep the dining area clean, fold towels and assist with other duties. To sign up, people may visit fbcmurray.org/disasterrelief. They may also contact Mattingly at 270-293-3406 or Megan Downey at 270-753-1854.
