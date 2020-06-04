MURRAY — The tornado warning sirens in Murray and Hazel and on the Murray State University campus will be tested Friday morning just after 9. This is only a test. It is being conducted to make sure that the sirens are working properly.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said Wednesday that the Murray State systems will be tested first. These produce a tone and a spoken announcement.
Then, sirens within the city limits of Murray and Hazel will be tested. The first sounding will be a wavering siren, which is the “alert” or “warning”sound. It will be followed by a steady sound which is the “all clear.”
The sirens are sounded whenever the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning that includes Calloway County. These tests will allow officials to more accurately determine the proper functioning of each siren, which is difficult to do under actual threat conditions. The sirens are tested once each quarter.
If threatening severe weather conditions happen to exist Friday morning, the tests will be postponed.
Tornadoes are possible in the area any time of the year, and historically the months of April through June mark the peak season. It is wise to be prepared to be able to receive warning messages, and to have a plan on how to react if one is heard, Thomas said. The warning sirens are designed to warn persons who are outside that they should seek shelter and tune into a news source.
He added that it is also recommended that persons should have a NOAA weather radio receiver, to be able to hear warnings while inside a building and to sign up for the CodeRED automated weather warning phone calls at https://www.callowaycounty-ky.gov/ or phone 270-753-2920.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.