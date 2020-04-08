The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has issued a tornado watch until midnight for all of western Kentucky, including Calloway County.
The SPC says that a few tornadoes are possible, along with scattered damaging winds of up to 75 mph. However, the SPC is also indicating that large hail will be possible, sone of which could be as large as 3 inches in diameter (between baseball and softball size). Residents are urged to monitor weather conditions throughout tonight and be prepared for possible warnings.
