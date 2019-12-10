MURRAY — Towing for Toys has continued to collect toys for kids in need throughout Murray and Calloway County for seven years, and this year has been no different.
As community supporters gathered at a warehouse off KY 121 South, people tried to mingle and converse amongst a large stockpile of toys gathered through the efforts of Monty McCuiston and the many volunteers with the program. McCuiston began the endeavor many years ago after learning from his daughters Morgan and Destiny about the conditions some kids in the county face.
Each year, Towing for Toys works to gather needed monetary and toy donations to help both the Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas projects in the local school districts. Those programs are run through the Calloway County and Murray Independent Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, with the toys collected going to help more than 1,000 students during the Christmas season.
“What is exciting to me is that I can already look and see things that will take care of our kids,” said Calloway FRYSC Director Michelle Hansen as she looked over the haul at the warehouse on Monday. “It allows us to not just … fill a box with stuff, but be able to give what that kid is really excited to get.”
Hansen said that Towing for Toys helps fill in the gaps of some of the items that kids might have requested that volunteers were unable to find. Morgan Carman, director for the Murray FRYSC, said that the program has been a big help and can help offset some of the items that kids need with items they might also want.
“Towing for Toys is amazing; we always tell our sponsors to focus on clothes because of the resource they have become for us for the special wishes kids have for Christmas,” Carman said. “Things that they would probably not get otherwise is all because of Towing for Toys. Most kids don’t love getting clothes, but they love getting this type of stuff. And we would have minimal resources without this group. We couldn’t be more thankful for our students being able to have such an amazing Christmas because of what they do.”
Monty McCuiston, owner of Max’s 641 Towing and head of the annual event, said they had high aims this year, originally hoping to break $40,000 in monetary and toy donations. He said that this year, they had fewer monetary donations, but more support in gifts given to the charity.
“As of this morning, we are approaching $32,000,” McCuiston said. “Last year we hit $36,000, and our goal was $40,000 this year. And this year we are seeing a lot of physical toy donations.”
McCuiston said that while the dollar figure they saw within their group was a little smaller than last year, he knew that support was being given to a lot of nonprofit groups in the community this time of year.
“There are just so many nonprofits in our community, and all of them are so good and serve a great purpose, so we might have lost a little bit to some others, which is fine because it helps everybody in the community,” he said. “We got a lot more toy donations instead of monetary donations.”
McCuiston said that while they are going to begin sorting and distributing the donations for this year, the organization will still be taking donations to begin the stockpile for next year’s haul.
