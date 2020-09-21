MURRAY – Towing for Toys held its annual 18 Holes ’Til Christmas Golf Tournament on Friday at Murray State University’s Miller Memorial Golf Course.
Towing for Toys founder Monty McCuiston said the fundraiser registered 22 teams, and some traveled to Calloway County from Paducah, Mayfield, Cadiz, Madisonville and even Clarksville, Tennessee and Jackson, Tennessee. He said the tournament generated $16,650 in total revenue, and after expenses, Towing for Toys will net $10,085.
First place went to Alliance Healthcare with a score of 54, 17 under par. Second place went to Brian Eppersons’ Tigrett & Pennington Insurance team with a score of 58. The last place prize went to Eagles Lodge 1973 from Paducah with score of 73.
The Future Grounds Coffee Putting Contest winner was Jordan Hayes with the Champion Homes team. He walked away with a five-day/four-night cruise.
The DevSource Technology Closest to the Pin Contest winner was Adam Lamkin with The Murray Bank team. He also walked away with a five-day/four-night cruise.
The Parker Excavation Longest Drive male winner was Brad Clendenen with William Chip Adams Law office team. Debbie Hixon with the Dwain Taylor Chevrolet team was the female winner. Both winners walked away with a VIP Ticket experience to their choice of any sporting event, concert, Broadway show, etc. in the United States.
