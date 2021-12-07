MURRAY – The Towing for Toys Christmas charity invites its first round of children to come “shop” for their gifts this evening, and although the donations have already been very generous this year, founder Monty McCuiston said more donations are still needed.
McCuiston, owner of Max’s Max’s 641 Towing & Service, founded Towing for Toys in 2013, and it has grown every year since then. While the organization raises money and collects donations throughout the year, the fun part is only beginning now.
“We’ll have our first shopping session for the families Tuesday,” McCuiston said Monday evening while standing amidst the hundreds of donations being stored at the old Sears department store building. “We’ve got about 195 families in the morning, 135 to 150 families Tuesday afternoon. We have another close to 200 families on Wednesday coming. So altogether, we’re estimating that we’ll be serving 600 to 650 families this year, which will translate to about 1500 kids. We’ll be doing shopping sessions with the families from Tuesday through Dec. 20.
“We still need quite a bit of donations. Even though it’s kind of overwhelming looking at what we have here so far, but with that many kids, it’s going to start deplenishing pretty quick. Especially with the teenage age group, we really need help in that area. Also, girl toys seem to be a little bit lower this year as well. From now through the next couple of weeks, we need all the help we can get.”
If people want to donate toys, they can bring them to any of the drop-off locations throughout Murray. Those sites include the Murray Ledger & Times, Independence Bank’s two Murray branches, all three locations for The Murray Bank (including Hazel), the Froggy 103.7 studio and, of course, Max’s 641. Monetary donations can be dropped off at Max’s 641 at 516 S. 12th St. or mailed to that address, McCuiston said. People may also donate through PayPal (paypal.com) by searching for “Towing for Toys, Inc.”
