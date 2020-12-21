MURRAY – Not only did it happen again, it happened in a manner that was well beyond expectations.
When Monty McCuiston started the Towing for Toys Christmas drive about a decade ago, he said he was hoping that the people of Murray and Calloway County would be generous enough to give the activity a reason to keep going each year. He never in his wildest dreams imagined it would become a basic fundraising juggernaut that now shows no signs of stopping as a tumultuous 2020 nears its end.
Yet, there he was Friday morning, unveiling a large ceremonial check with the figure $54,071.51 on it, representing the monetary amount donated this year. That not only broke last year’s record, it destroyed it … by about $20,000. And that was not all.
“We actually have another $2,000 coming in, so this will put it over $56,000 once we are at our final total,” McCuiston said during a ceremony at his Max’s 641 Towing and Service business that was attended by school resource center representatives from both Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District, the main beneficiaries. The money collected is used to bolster those district’s Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas drives, respectively, helping put gifts in the hands of more than 1,200 students whose families otherwise might not be able to have much, if anything, in the way of presents on Christmas morning.
“I’ve said it before, when the pandemic started in the spring, we were thinking the worst. All we wanted really was just to help in some way,” McCuiston said of how expectations for this year were purposefully set low due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how, at the time, it was causing businesses to close and canceling events. Two stalwart events for Towing for Toys, both of which seemed ready to explode in both popularity and funds raised, were among those that the coronavirus claimed - the Toypalooza concert and a truck pull.
“But, you know, we lucked out and were able to get in some outdoor events.”
Three events, all created this year, took the main fundraising role. Two were 5K road races, while the third, a golf tournament in September, was the most successful, raising more than $10,000.
“Those three produced a little over $20,000 of the money that was raised. They were all new, but the big thing for us is that they seemed to come at a time that people were looking for something to do,” he said. “It’s unbelievable that we’ve been able to do this, so hopefully, we can keep the momentum going into next year and just keep progressing.”
As one can imagine, the school family resource center officials were overjoyed. They will receive a total of more than $34,000 between the two districts, about $6,000 of which is not official as it was still being counted from Facebook donations. As things stood Friday, MISD was emerging with $9,000 for the Tiger Christmas program, while Calloway County ended with $20,000 because it had more students in the program.
“It’s awesome. It’s just unexpected (because of the COVID issues this year), but our community, as usual, always comes together,” said Morgan Carman, coordinator of Tiger Christmas, in her role as coordinator of the MISD Family Resource Youth Service Center. “We were (very worried) in the very, very beginning, but in the past month or two, with what we’d been hearing from Monty and everybody else, the community has, just no doubt, come out in droves to take care of it, so we are blessed beyond what we could ever imagine.”
This year, pandemic also has caused a major change for schools’ programs. While some toys have been distributed on a very limited basis, the main point of emphasis with this was with purchasing gift cards. Laker Cove Family Resource Center Coordinator Jan Wilson confirmed that most of the toys and other items collected are being placed in a safe space until next year in order to prevent them from perhaps spreading the virus.
“We knew at the very beginning that we had to do Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas in a totally different way this year,” said Wilson, who, like Carman and the rest of Friday’s participants, was wearing a face mask. “But this town? They’re just rock stars and Monty is the biggest rock star. He has outdone himself this year. I’ve never seen a total that high before and we could not do this without him and his hard work. We had a lot of obstacles, but as you see, we still broke records.”
McCuiston said the exact total of students who were eligible to be helped by Towing for Toys this year as 1,230. What struck Janeann Turner, coordinator of the MISD’s The Den Youth Service Center at Murray High, was how the community seemed to sense that monetary donations would be the key component to the drive this year.
“With this community, what they want is to purchase and be more involved, but it seems like, monetarily, they just have gone above that,” Turner said. “Now, I don’t know what that means because I know they’re all saying, ‘Hey! We want to shop, but they’re giving.”
