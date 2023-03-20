• The Murray Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at City Hall. The agenda includes a proposed ordinance - Corridor Design guidelines; a non-public hearing on a minor subdivision plat review on Brinn Road, and Relationship to Street exception on Brooklyn Drive for a proposed subdivision at 438 Bailey Road. A Discussion Item is proposed amendments to zoning regulations.
• The Murray Board of Zoning Adjustments will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at City Hall. The agenda includes public hearings on a conditional use permit at 216 Woodlawn Ave.; a dimensional variance at 1522 London Drive; a conditional use permit for an office building at 105 N. 6th St.; a conditional use permit at 523 S. 11th St.; a dimensional variance for 80-unit apartment building for seniors on Brooklyn Drive.
