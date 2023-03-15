• The Calloway County Board of Education will hold a special-called work session at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the board office.
• The City of Murray Beautification Committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 500 Main St.
• The City of Murray Tree Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
