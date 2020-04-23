• The Calloway County Board of Education will have a special called meeting online at 2 p.m. today. Included on the agenda is an amendment to the 2019-20 academic calendar. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety for all concerned, the board will not have a regular on-site meeting. A live stream of the meeting may be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNEPQ32dR5eheUfoub6xXg/live.
• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in a meeting that will be aired for the public via the city’s website — www.murrayky.gov — Facebook Live and the public television access channels for Murray Electric System and Spectrum. Agenda items include: Mayor’s Report (grant awards, extension of business license deadline), second reading of Ordinance No. 2020-1794 concerning procurement standards for Community Block Grant funds, bid for crop land at transfer station.
• The Murray State University Board of Regents will meet in special session Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch at murraystate.edu/streaming. The committee meetings include the Academic Excellence and Scholarly Activities Committee, the Enrollment Management and Student Success Committee and the Finance Committee. Agenda items include a recruiting update; budget updates for 2019-20 and 2020-21; an update on the federal stimulus package; approval of housing and dining rates for 2020-21 and authorization of tuition and mandatory fees for 2020-21.
• To report a Town Crier item, please phone 270-753-1916 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
