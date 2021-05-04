MURRAY — There is still time for anyone wishing to donate plastic bottle caps for a drive honoring a Murray State veterinary tech student who died this year to join that cause.
Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture, said that plastic caps will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. at the Carman Pavilion on College Farm Road next door to the Cherry Expo Center. As of this past weekend, that drive has collected at least 863 pounds of caps since it was launched shortly after the death of Farmville, Virginia senior student Sarah Townsend on March 26.
That far exceeds the original goal of drive — led by vet tech students Cheyenne Chaney, Kylee Harden and Emmalee Storm.
“That just shows the family atmosphere of Murray State and we pride ourselves regularly at the Hutson School of Agriculture of being a family and Murray State being a family,” Brannon said Monday of the efforts of not just the three main organizers, but everyone else involved as well. “It just proves again that, with the generosity of our students, the leadership of our students and the support of the community, this is what makes Murray State a special place.
“We step up and a lot of people have really stepped up and this is an appropriate way to memorialize her.”
Originally, the idea had been to create one bench in Townsend’s honor that consists entirely of recycled bottle caps that will be melted, then molded. However, with the overflow response to this drive, plans are now being changed with at least two benches being planned, one to be displayed at Carman and another where a weeping cherry tree was planted in Townsend’s honor Saturday near the pond of the Arboretum at Murray State University.
Al Lloyd, who is not a vet tech student but said he was Townsend’s best friend, said both the tree ceremony and the bench drive have provided needed releases for him and others who were close to her.
“It’s been a good way to breathe a little,” said Lloyd, a senior student from Pinehurst, North Carolina, following Saturday’s ceremony. “I’d known her since August 2018, which was way before I came here, so she was one of the persons I hung out with every day.
“These things are a good start and we still have another of her friends doing stuff back in Farmville, her hometown.”
Chaney said Tuesday that, with this week also marking finals week for the 2020-21 academic year on the campus, there has not been time yet to perform a count on an estimated 30 to 40 bags of plastic caps that were received Saturday during a community recyclables collection event at Murray State’s North Farm. It is expected those contributions will add significantly to the already large total.
“We may have a grouping of benches, it sounds like,” Brannon said. “We’re tickled with (the response), but it’s an appropriate way to memorialize just a tragic situation. When you lose somebody, it’s bad. When you lose somebody as popular and who knows as many people as she did, it’s doubly bad, so this is bringing one spark to a bad situation.”
Brannon said anyone wishing to donate plastic caps can make a drop-off at the Carman Pavilion between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
