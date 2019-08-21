MURRAY — The strong momentum being carried by a Christmas toy drive that has resulted in record numbers of both money raised and toys accumulated seems to be continuing in Murray.
Towing for Toys – started by local business owner Monty McCuiston after his daughters, Morgan and Destiny, noticed several years ago that fellow students were struggling at that time of year – raised about $30,000 last year. To help bolster this effort, a music and arts festival was created last year that McCuiston dubbed Toypalooza and it generated a modest $3,500, despite weather issues.
So some changes have been made for this year’s second edition, namely the time of year.
“Yeah, it turned cold on us last year when we had it in October, so we’ve moved it up to August this time. It’s going to be quite warmer, but hopefully the conditions will work out for us a little better,” McCuiston said Tuesday, only a few days ahead of Saturday’s second Toypalooza that starts at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Big Apple Café on Arcadia Circle.
“Gates are going to open at 2 and we’re going to have all kinds of things going on before the concert starts up. We’re going to have lots of things for the kids, with 10 and under getting in for free, and they’re going to have inflatables, face painting and a dunking booth. Then we’re going to crank up the music at 3.”
This year’s lineup is bigger and seems to have more power. Six acts, as opposed to the four that were able to play last year, will grace the stage, including two making national headlines.
Dallas Remington, a country singer/songwriter from Graves County, has been making waves lately in Nashville, where she now resides when she is not making radio appearances throughout the country promoting her single “Boy in a Band.”
“I just checked the MusicRow (Magazine) chart and it’s No. 41, so she’s had some huge success lately,” McCuiston said. “We’ve also got Lamont Landers and his band coming out of Tuscaloosa (Alabama) this weekend and he’s coming off an appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC, so we’re excited that we’ve got some folks coming in here that have had success.”
Murray native Kaci Bolls will return to the Toypalooza stage this year. Like Remington, she now resides in Nashville, where she performs as part of a duo known as the Broken Locals, who have gained a strong following there.
Also performing will be local outfits David Spadling, Barely Blue and the Legal Custodians. Admission to the festival is $10.
Last year’s Toypalooza also included a truck pull, where local teams would attempt to pull a tow truck from McCuiston’s business, Max’s 641 Towing and Service. He said that is being separated and will be presented at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.