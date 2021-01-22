MURRAY — From the time he landed in Murray to announce that TPG Plastics would be moving into the spec building at the Murray West Industrial Park, Pavel Smyshlyaev has preached the importance of incorporating Murray State University into its plans.
Thursday, the co-founder of TPG showed how serious he was about this. At the Freed Curd Auditorium inside the campus’s Martha Layne Collins Industry and Technology Building, he was part of a presentation that unveiled a new student co-op program with Murray State engineering students looking to gain experience in the field, while perhaps paying a few bills along the way.
It was something that made Murray State School of Engineering Chairman Danny Claiborne’s day.
“I’m grateful for when a company comes to Murray and they want to hire Murray people,” said Claiborne in front of about 40 of the school’s students, which was about the maximum amount allowable due to ongoing COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions. “We are really glad you’re here this afternoon, really appreciate it.
“This is a great opportunity for the School of Engineering. We announced it and you responded and I hope this is a positive experience for all of you.”
Another reason for Claiborne’s excitement has to do with history. For most of the 30-or-so years that the Briggs & Stratton small engine company operated a facility in downtown Murray, it led a co-op program that helped numerous Murray State students pay for their educations.
That history was not lost on Smyshlyaev, who said this is not just going to provide experience for up-and-coming students, but perhaps permanent job opportunities. something else that resulted for Briggs & Stratton co-op alumni.
“It feels really good because we want to build an institution versus having a revolving door,” he said. “We have a long-term view of this factory, this operation, and we need to fill that pipeline with talent. For instance, Justin Stetler, who is now our head of engineering, started out as an operator when he was 20. Now, he is the head of engineering and he knows everything. He knows every single machine. He knows the regulations, and we’ve found that people who started out as operators are people who have the most potential.”
Smyshlyaev brought someone with him Thursday who knows all about the value of a co-op program, specifically one in Murray. J.T. Hearn is now the maintenance manager at TPG, but, back in the early 2000s, while as a student at Murray State, he worked in the co-op at Briggs & Stratton.
“I started in 2000, in fact,” Hearn said, adding that he is glad to be part of a company bringing back the co-op tradition to Murray industry. “It’s pretty neat, coming from the same shoes these kids are sitting in right now. I was working my way through college and, looking back, I was (doing his work at Briggs & Stratton) with a basic understanding of everything and it’s just nice to see that, hey, you can do it.
“Briggs had their co-op until about five or 10 years ago when they started cutting back, and that was one of the things they tried to scale back. It was very unfortunate because co-ops were an intricate part of that plant. And even after I left, I still kept on touch with the people in Murray and you would hear, ‘Oh, we were so used to you taking care of this and you headed up this project.’
“You’d get phone calls from someone saying, ‘Hey, do you remember that, two years ago, you were doing this? Can you remember where the files are?’ A co-op doesn’t just come and go. They’re there for years and years after those people who were in the programs leave because their work’s there and it shows how much they were part of the process.”
Hearn’s main piece of advice Thursday as for the students to seek work opportunities, even if they come at a place other than TPG Plastics. He emphasized the importance of “getting dirty” and learning hands on.
That is what Mayfield senior student Chris Gardner wants to do.
“I’m currently working afternoons during the week, so I’m looking for a weekend job,” said Gardner, who said he intends to follow Claiborne’s instructions of submitting an application in hopes of claiming one of the 18 positions that are going to be available, all for weekend shifts.
It is the kind of opportunity junior student Wyatt Wells, originally from Todd County but now residing in Murray, said he would relish.
“I worked at (a hospital) ER for a year, then I got a job for Blackboard as an IT pro, but we had massive layoffs because of COVID and I was let go,” Wells said. “Plus I have a 7-month-old daughter. But engineering is what I really love to do, so I changed my major to engineering and, now, I’m looking for a career and a place to grow, not just some summer job.
“When I heard that a local company was opening up here, I thought that was an amazing opportunity to grow along with the company itself. I just think it’s amazing that the university can pair with a business like that and give students like us a chance.”
