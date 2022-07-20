AURORA – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a traffic shift and lane restriction on the U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge across Kentucky Lake at Aurora on Tuesday, July 26, with some lane restrictions continuing into July 28.
This traffic shift with lane restriction is to allow inspectors to use a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle - to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
The westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed with two-way traffic running on eastbound lanes. Motorists should use extra caution.
Traffic control equipment necessary for the traffic shift and two-way traffic will be staged on Monday, July 25. The traffic shift will then go up in the early morning hours of July 26 and remain in place through the day. Once the UBIV portion of the inspection is completed, U.S. 68/KY 80 will be restricted to one-lane in each direction through about Thursday, July 29, to allow climbers to complete the detailed inspection.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and inspection personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Approximately 4,724 vehicles cross the New U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge over Kentucky Lake at Aurora in an average day.
The $133 million basket handle arch structure was first opened to two-lane traffic in December 2015 with four-lane traffic starting in December 2016. The design is a twin of the U.S. 68 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. It features a multi-use pedestrian path that runs along the south side of the bridge with interconnecting trails. The bridge serves a river crossing that started with a ferry sometime in the 1830s. The first bridge constructed at the site opened to traffic in 1932.
The U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge is at U.S. 68 Marshall County mile point 28.146 and Trigg County mile point 0.0. The bridge serves as the western entrance to The Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The bridge is at Tennessee River navigation mile point 41.7.
