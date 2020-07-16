MURRAY – The contractor for the U.S. 641 South corridor reconstruction project finished another step Wednesday, allowing traffic to shift over to the now-completed section of the road on the south edge of Murray.
This work zone along U.S. 641 runs from the intersection with U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at mile point 6.65 at the south edge of Murray extending southward to the Clarks River Bridge at mile point 5.683, a distance of just over one mile. This is the first phase of work aimed at reconstructing U.S. 641 from Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line near Hazel.
Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $6,097,432 highway improvement project. The target completion date on the first phase is Dec. 1, 2020. The project is estimated to be 35 percent complete at this point.
In recent weeks, the contractor has placed base courses of asphalt along the newly constructed northbound lanes. Wednesday afternoon, the contractor established two-way traffic along a significant section of the new lanes, removing traffic from the existing section of roadway so it can reconstructed in the coming months.
KYTC said motorists should use appropriate caution as flaggers and other personnel as they go about changing signage and moving barricades to facilitate this traffic shift. Motorists should be aware of changes in traffic flow that may be created by the new traffic configuration, such as a change in access points for side streets along the work zone.
The contractor anticipates maintaining two travel lanes throughout the two-year construction process. Some intermittent periods of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers may be required from time to time.
The contractor and KYTC will attempt to provide timely updates as traffic configuration changes are required.
KYTC engineers and design staff continue working on plans for the widening of U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge southward to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Hazel. That five-mile section is expected to be ready for bidding in the fall of 2020 with construction to take about two years to complete.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.