HARDIN – A lot of Calloway County residents travel through the U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection near Hardin every day, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Highway Safety Improvement Project underway there is expected to be finished by the middle of this month.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $1,196,823 Highway Safety Improvement Project. The target completion date is Aug. 15, and the contractor announced this week that it plans a traffic shift at the Marshall County intersection next week.
Keith Todd, spokesman for KYTC District 1, said the work zone at the U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection is to allow construction of a Restricted Crossing U-Turn Intersection – known as an “RCUT” intersection – to replace the existing intersection and traffic signal. Todd said the contractor reported this week that asphalt paving along U.S. 641 at the site is completed, and the completion of concrete work along U.S. 641 is expected on Friday.
Todd said the contractor anticipates the U.S. 641 traffic shifting to the left-hand or passing lanes next week, and also for concrete work to start along KY 402. He said that with the ongoing construction activity, motorists should continue to use appropriate caution when driving through the intersection. This work zone has a strict 45 mph speed limit with an enhanced police presence, he added.
An RCUT restricts left turns, then directs traffic to a dedicated turn lane with a modified U-turn, or RCUT. The feature allows drivers to divide the decision to navigate through the intersection into several smaller decisions. An RCUT reduces the 36 identifiable intersection conflict points by half, and it also eliminates movements that create opportunities for more serious crashes, Todd said.
Todd said KYTC’s District 1 has two completed RCUT intersections right now – one at the KY-80 Mayfield South Bypass and Central Road and another in Cadiz along US-68 at KY-139. Since the one in Mayfield is at a point was not previously an intersection, Todd said KYTC doesn’t have data to compare before it was constructed, but he said R-Cut installations have reportedly reduced crashes by up to 54%.
“These seem to be working really well in other places,” Todd said. “All intersections are hazardous. The most hazardous thing you do every day is to drive through an intersection. Any intersection. Fifty-five percent of urban crashes are at intersections, and about a third of rural crashes are at intersections.”
Todd said that Highway Safety Improvement Projects (HSIP) are chosen for funding based on data collected by KYTC that shows when a particular intersection or road has a particularly high crash rate.
“Over a recent five-year period, there were more than 27 crashes at this intersection, with a total of 14 injuries,” Todd said. “There were 18 annual crashes with a total of 12 injuries, and nine rear-end crashes with a total of two injuries. Seventy-five percent of those crashes were in dry weather, and 84% of those were in daylight hours.”
Flashing yellow lights were installed several years ago on both sides of the intersection’s traffic light in order to warn drivers well in advance if the light was red or about to turn red as they approached the intersection. Unfortunately, Todd said that didn’t enhance safety the way one might have hoped.
“The interesting part of this is, that is one of those intersections where any time you put up a traffic signal in a rural area, very often, the crash rate goes up,” Todd said. “This one and the one at U.S. 45 north of Mayfield were the two where that (phenomenon) really showed up.”
Todd added, “The key part of an RCUT is, if you’re sitting there and you’re trying to go all the way across the intersection, where normally most people might cross one lane of traffic, stop in the median, and then cross the other lanes of traffic, a lot of times, people would just gun it and try to go all the way through the intersection. That was when they would get into trouble a lot of the time.
“The RCUT divides that decision. Instead of making one decision to gun it and try to make it through, you’re dividing it into three or four different decisions. You’re making a decision to make a right-hand turn; you’re merging into the median into the turn lane; then you’re watching oncoming traffic so that when you make your left RCUT to come back to the intersection, you’re making a decision there; and then you’re making a decision to merge over and then make your right-hand turn to go on through the intersection. You’re dividing that thought process from one big decision down to two or three smaller decisions, and that helps people make better decisions.”
For more information on how an R-Cut works, visit www.US45Safety.org or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzpdTdXDfRw.
The U.S. 641/KY 402 intersection is at Marshall County U.S. 641 mile point 1.224 and KY 402 mile point 8.076 near Hardin. Approximately 11,500 vehicles travel through this intersection in an average day, KYTC said.
