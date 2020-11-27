ALMO – A Friday traffic stop in in the Almo community resulted in a Hickman County woman being charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, deputies Corey Keene and Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Friday on KY 80 near Todd Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies said they located several containers of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle, Tiffany A. Massey, 46, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Massey was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
