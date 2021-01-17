Traffic stop leads to felony drug trafficking charge

HICO – A Murray man faces a felony drug trafficking charge after being arrested by Calloway County sheriff’s deputies in northeastern Calloway County on Sunday.
According to Sheriff Nicky Knight, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies Danny Williams and Jacob Hamm stopped a vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Hollyhock Drive for a traffic offense. During the stop, deputies recovered numerous baggies of marijuana, along with THC in liquid and wax form, Knight said.
The driver of the vehicle, Andrew J. Collins, age 34, of Murray, Kentucky, was charged with second offense trafficking in marijuana (Class D felony).
Anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
