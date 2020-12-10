MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Dexter man Sunday following a traffic stop.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Walnut Grove Road in southern Marshall County. A a result of the stop, the driver of the vehicle, identified as William Ahart of Dexter, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
The sheriff’s office also said that Ahart was found to be in possession of illegal drugs. He was charged with:
•Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs
• Possession of controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine)
• Failure to produce insurance card
• Possession of a controlled substance in the second degree
• Operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Failure to notify of an address change to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
• Failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
Ahart was taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty on a court of law.
