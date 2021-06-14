PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop outside of Paducah early Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of a Murray man on drug charges.
In a news release, McCracken Deputy Jeffrey Hartman said a McCracken deputy conducted a traffic stop at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oregon Street and Cumberland Avenue in the Lone Oak community.
Hartman said the driver was identified as Bradley R. Smith, 49, of Murray. Hartman added that, during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Smith was under the influence. He also said that deputies subsequently found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Smith was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah. He faces the following charges:
• Rear license of vehicle not illuminated.
• Failure to produce a insurance card.
• Drug paraphernalia.
• Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine
• Operating a motor vehicle under the influence on a controlled substance in the first degree.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
