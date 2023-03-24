Traffic stop results in drug charge

MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged with drug possession after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it found methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to a CCSO news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on North 12th Street in Murray. Deputies said the passenger, Amanda Willoughby, 35, of Murray, was found to possess methamphetamine. She was lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
