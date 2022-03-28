PADUCAH – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to halt traffic at the intersection of U.S. 641 and KY 80 north of Murray during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 31.
The contractor plans several early morning traffic stoppages to facilitate installation of new overhead wiring as part of ongoing upgrades at U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Traffic will be halted for 5 to 10 minutes about 4 or 5 times between 4 a.m., and 7 a.m., Thursday. Motorists should be prepared for the resulting delays.
This intersection is at U.S. 641 Calloway County mile point 10.620 and KY 80 mile point 10.2 at the north edge of Murray.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This work zone is expected to remain active with occasional lane restrictions as work to upgrade lane markings, the traffic signal, and lighting continue during coming weeks.
