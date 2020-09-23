MURRAY — As residents of Murray and Calloway County have come to know this year, a lot of events and activities that are anticipated annually have not happened this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trail of Treats Halloween event at Central Park in Murray, though, will not be one of them.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, Parks Director Ryan Yates revealed the plan that will keep this Halloween tradition alive in 2020 and, most important, adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
“Vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves,” Yates said of the plan that has been approved by the Calloway County Health Department for the event that will be hosted at Central on Oct. 30, a Friday, not the actual day of Halloween. Oct. 31. “I want to stay away from that 31st date. First off, it’s a Saturday and I know I cherish my weekends and we need vendors to make this happen, and on that Saturday, it would be less likely I think for vendors, as well as the people participating, to come out.
“Besides, some of those folks may want to try doing their traditional Trick-or-Treating, so by having it on that Friday, we’re not interfering with that.”
Yates said the plan will have visitors staying in vehicles and letting the vendors, using personal protective equipment that he said is being supplied by a donation from Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland, visit each vehicle and deliver treats.
“If you have two kids, you’ll have them strapped safely in the backseat, with one kid on one side and the other on the other side, with the windows up. Then the vendor yells ‘Trick or Treat!’ and drops in the candy or whatever they’re supplying,” he said. “The kids will still get to wear their costumes, we’ll be taking pictures, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Yates also said parents can get involved too because this year’s Trail of Treats is also offering a contest for the best-decorated vehicles. He said anyone wishing to be part of this competition can enter by visiting the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or by obtaining a form at the Parks and Recreation Office on Payne Street at Chestnut Park.
Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said he is impressed with the plan.
“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to happen and it’s going to be something the kids can do to get that experience of Trick-or-Treating,” Lovett said. “I think it’s huge for us to have this because I’m not sure (the Kentucky Governor’s Office) is going to be in favor of Trick-or-Treating this year, and I’m not sure it sounds like the best thing to be doing during a global pandemic anyway.
“This is something the health department has reviewed and I think Ryan’s got a good, solid plan.”
Yates actually said he should not get the credit for this idea.
“That goes to my wife (Alexis) and (Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director) Steve Wilhelm,” he said. “I was talking about it with my wife and I told her that, right now, the big thing is everything has to be a ‘unique.’ So. at first, she talked about having like a haunted drive-thru and I said that’s good, but I’d need like a year’s worth of planning for something like that. Then, she threw out the idea of Trick-or-Treating with everyone driving.
“I told her that sounded neat, so I’d run it past Steve because he’s my logistics guy. He thought about it and, pretty soon, he’s got it drawn out on a map. So my wife and Steve have had a huge role in getting this started.”
There will be one last part to this version of Trail or Treats and that is all of Gil Hopson Drive will be used, including the gravel trail road that connects Central with the Bee Creek soccer complex. This will be necessary, Yates said, because of the expected volume of traffic as this event has drawn estimated crowds of more than 5,000 over the years.
Visitors will use the trail road as the connector to exit onto North Fourth Street.
One other item of interest Monday was the ongoing discussion of finding a way to encourage motorists to reduce their speed on Gil Hopson, particularly between the Murray-Calloway County Pool and the Bailey Pavilion.
Park Board member Dan Thompson has been the catalyst of this matter because he has said that he has witnessed vehicles traveling at high speeds on days when he is working on the Central trails, as well as the Murray-Calloway County Disc Golf Course. The issue is so important to Thompson that he has committed to pay for devices, such as speed bumps, to slow that traffic.
However, to be able to do this, rules will have to be followed, and Lovett said that is why City of Murray Street Manager Ron Allbritten will be asked to attend next month’s meeting to discuss the issue. Lovett said that Gil Hopson falls into a gray area as it is not a city street, but a private road not under the jurisdiction of the city when it comes to maintenance.
That is why speed bumps that were installed several years ago had to immediately be removed, Lovett said. Such roads are not allowed to have such barriers.
