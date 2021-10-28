MURRAY – Central Park is gearing up for a long line of vehicles Friday evening for the drive-through Trail of Treats.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said the event would be from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The line will start at Bee Creek and lead to Central Park, he said.
“Bee Creek is what I’m calling our staging area,” Yates said. “People will need to enter through the Mega Gym entrance or through the Southwood neighborhood entrance. The Fourth Street entrance will not be open.”
Yates said there are currently 20 vendors signed up to hand out candy at the event, which he said is about average since he started as parks director in the spring of 2017. The highest number he has seen was 36, but he said 20 is a very good number because the way the different stations are spread out, they will still fill the entire park.
“We could take more, obviously, but 20 is a good, strong number for us,” Yates said.
With vaccinations available this year, many organizations have felt comfortable holding outdoor events, but Yates said he wanted to be as safe as possible when he started planning the event a couple of months ago. He said that once the decision was made to do the drive-through version of Trail of Treats again, he didn’t want to change the plan because it takes a lot of effort to change plans for a large event late in the game.
“We started talking about this back in August, or earlier than that, and at the time, the county was still in the red,” Yates said. “Last year, when we came up with a drive-through, it was an alternative because we were so used to the walk-through. To be honest, the drive-through went so well last year. The vendors loved it, the kids enjoyed it, and I think the parents liked it because when you walk the trail, you start in the front of Central Park and walk to the back and then you’ve got to walk back to the front. Walking is good, but sometimes it’s hard on parents, especially if you’ve got 2-year-olds or 3-year-olds. It’s just kind of tough on them. The drive-through allows for you to still get the most important thing out of Halloween – which is candy – but you can get your buckets full and your kids can still have a chance to wear their costumes.
“I also thought this was probably the safest and most convenient way of doing it, so we just decided to do one more year of the drive-through. Hopefully next year, everybody’s vaccinated and COVID will be like the flu and we can do our traditional Halloween.”
The City of Murray has set trick-or-treating hours for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, so families can start the weekend with Trail of Treats and do traditional trick-or-treating in neighborhoods the following evening. Although Yates didn’t know for certain when Murray’s Halloween hours would be when he started planning, he had a hunch it would be Oct. 30, which turned out to be correct.
“The reason we’re doing it on Friday is because we were guessing the city would probably set trick-or-treating hours on Saturday and we didn’t want people to have to choose,” he said.
Yates said the parks system couldn’t do any of this without all of the vendors that offer their services and buy all the candy. He said he wanted to thank Calloway Coroner Ricky Garland in particular because he makes a donation every year that goes to renting the CFSB Center in case of rain, but is planned to be used for a car decorating contest this year.
“Ricky loves this event, and ever since I’ve been here, he looks forward to it,” Yates said. “He has become our sponsor, and what he does is give $300, so if we need to rent the CFSB Center, it goes toward that.
“We also want to encourage people to decorate their cars. We are doing a contest, and first, second and third place win money. And all that money is from the donation of Ricky Garland. We couldn’t do it without him, and it’s just another thing that makes this community special.”
