MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway Transit Authority heard the results of their annual audit Tuesday morning during its August board meeting.
Matt Hale and Megan Johnson with Alexander Thompson and Arnold were present to walk the board through the audit and answer any questions the board might have. Hale said that overall, MCTA was in good standing for an organization of its size.
“This is for the financial statements as of June 30, 2018 — so this is a little bit dated, but still good information for you to see, historically, what has happened,” Hale said. “We have given you a clean opinion … you will also see that we didn’t have any findings this year. We believe your internal controls are adequate for the size of your operation, and we didn’t find any non-compliances to report.”
Hale said this year was also a single-audit year for the MCTA, as they spent over $750,000 in federal funds.
“So you will see a lot more reports in here, a lot more documents and schedules,” Hale said. “That will be something new that you probably haven’t seen in the last couple of years. All of that came through clean also, and we gave good opinions on those.”
Financial highlights in the report included MCTA assets exceeding liabilities by $430,288. That amount reflected that fewer net assets were used in 2018 to meet operating needs for MCTA as opposed to the previous year (2017).
The report also noted that MCTA’s net position increased from the prior year by $16,034, which was attributed to an increase in grant revenue for 2018. Also noted was investment in capital assets of $3,750,293, with an unrestricted net position with a negative balance of $565,882.
“The big thing in here I am seeing is that cash went up, I am assuming due to some grant money that has yet to be spent; but also, your fixed assets went up — you bought several buses and vehicles,” Hale said.
Hale also walked the board through a new item in their report, other post-employment benefits (OPEB).
“We had to make OPEB adjustments…the year before we had to accrue pension obligations that you had with the retirement system; OPEB is going to be your health insurance that also has to be paid to retirees,” Hale said. “You are going to see the OPEB liabilities go hand in hand with the pension liabilities.”
Hale said those obligations would be on MCTA’s books for a long time.
“You are all familiar with the financial obligations that the state has, their crisis, if you will,” Hale said. “So they are requiring us now to record each entities individual liability.”
Total assets for MCTA increased from $3,369,230 in 2017 to $4,203,137 in 2018. Total deferred outflow of resources increased from $275,722 in 2017 to $605,245 in 2018, with increases in pension contributions accounting for that increase. Total liabilities also increased from $800,575 to $1,502,573. The total net position for MCTA as of June 30, 2018 was $3,184,411.
