MURRAY — Finding a source of funds for a scholarship in the name of a former member of the Murray Calloway Transit Authority Board of Trustees was discussed during the December meeting of the board Tuesday morning.
The scholarship, which awards two $500 scholarships to two students from the Murray and Calloway County School districts. The scholarship was set up in memory of Rob Edd Parrish, who served for many years on the MCTA board before he died in 2018.
Last year, the scholarships were awarded to 2019 Calloway County High School graduate Mattie Adams and 2019 Murray High School graduate Asia Blanton. Board members considered how to raise the $1,000 needed to fund the scholarships for the coming year.
“It was discussed that we need to talk about potential ways to raise money for the scholarship we did last year,” said MCTA Director Rodney Skinner.
Board member Darrel McFerron said it is hard for nonprofit organizations to raise money, let alone governmental agencies. The ability to make tax-deductible donations was one item mentioned in the discussion.
“It is a challenge at every nonprofit organization to find a viable fundraising endeavor,” McFerron said. “There are so many half-marathons and golf tournaments and so on. It is really a difficult thing to do.”
After briefly discussing some options, including potential rebate nights and partnerships with local businesses, Skinner asked board members to consider some options before the next meeting.
***
During the financial report, Skinner informed the board of a total of $114,309.16 in receipts for MCTA in November 2019, and total expenditures of $93,853.01. Ridership for the month sat at 9,543, with the board noting an increase in use of the gold route, with ridership jumping from 518 in Nov. 18 to 817 in November of this year.
When asked about the increase, Skinner said a rise in enrollment and Murray State University likely led to an increase in gold route usage by students.
“Our drivers have been saying that our Station 74 and Campus Evolution have seen more riders this year than they did last year,” Skinner said. “Campus Evolution reached out for more passes this year, and they haven’t done that in a few years, so that was a good thing as well.”
Skinner also informed the board that they are using more vehicles, with 21 of the 26 seeing use on a daily basis to provide services. McFerron asked a question about one vehicle in the fleet which seemed to have traveled 600 miles and consumed 125 gallons of gas in the process.
“It seems pretty absurd to go 600 miles and use 125 gallons of gas,” McFerron said. “How trustworthy are the companies we are dealing with? How do we know their integrity is as it should be? It just caught my eye.”
Skinner said that he would look into the issue, and noted that the MCTA has been using a new method that allows drivers to go anywhere to get gas. This means drivers don’t go to a single company, like BP or Shell for example, every time they fill up.
“It makes things easier where we don’t have to go to Shell or BP; we can go anywhere to get gas,” he said. “That has been more helpful when we are out of town. This way, we don’t have to look for just one service station.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.