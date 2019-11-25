MURRAY — Those traveling for their Thanksgiving holiday could be facing wet conditions on their return trips this weekend, as rains with the potential to prompt flash flooding are expected to move through the region.
Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, said the county will experience some showers with the potential for anywhere from a half-inch to 1 inch of rain. He added, though, that conditions on Wednesday would be mostly favorable for travel.
“The first concern is for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night,” Holland said. “We will have a pretty strong storm system moving across the center part of the country, and for us it will mean some gusty winds up to 35 mph. We will probably also have a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.”
Holland said there is no severe weather expected, but for those traveling far enough north, there may be some snow that comes out of the system. Wednesday is expected to be dry, with Holland saying Thanksgiving day could experience some clouds and cooler temperatures.
“Wednesday is looking dry, and I know that is a big travel day,” he said. “It is looking fairly good around this region. Thursday, we will cloud back up, and it will be a very chilly day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. There will be a small chance of rain, but it doesn’t look like anything too substantial.”
Holland said that substantial rainfalls could be expected on people’s return trips.
“The substantial rain will hold off until Friday and Saturday. I know a lot of people will be traveling back home on those days, or some shopping for Black Friday,” Holland said. “Those people can expect a lot of rainfall, probably within the 1 to 3 inch category for Friday and Saturday. That will be another heavy rainfall.”
Holland said the county experienced a significant rainfall last Friday of about 2 inches.
“If we get another couple of inches this coming Friday, there could be some localized flash flood concerns,” Holland said. “People will need to be cautious about drainage; there are a lot of leaves in creeks and ditches. So my main concern for this next week is some flash flooding for Friday into Saturday.”
Holland said that temperatures will stay well above freezing, so there is no chance of ice or snow in the coming system. But he did say people should enjoy milder temperatures while they last.
“There are signs, probably within 10 to 14 days from now, of it turning very cold again,” he said. “So people need to enjoy the somewhat mild weather over the next week or so, because there are signs of it getting pretty cold again the second week of December.”
