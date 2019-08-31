MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis said this week that what is being billed as the biggest fundraising campaign in the hospital’s history appears to be building momentum.
During a meeting Wednesday of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, Travis reported that the Enduring Hope Campaign, designed to supply funding for the eventual expansion of the hospital’s Regional Cancer Center, has already raised more than $600,000 since the campaign was launched in late 2018.
“That’s 10 percent of where we need to be,” Travis said, expressing pleasure that the campaign has reached this point in less than a year.
“Along with that overall figure, hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford also reported that the pace at which donors are giving to the campaign has quickened. In a financial report for the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Bradford said that Enduring Hope has had a net improvement of $280,000 within the last six months.
However, Travis, always one to focus on the overall picture, said now is the time for the community to increase its efforts toward raising the $12 million that will be needed for the new center. It has been estimated that half of that total, $6 million, will be needed from donations.
“We really need to wrap our arms around this project,” he said. “Yes, we have 10 percent of that goal now, but we need to really start moving in the direction to raise the rest of that.”
Travis said he is looking at the hospital specifically to set the tone.
“Our internal giving on this needs to be robust,” he said. “From my experience, the first thing anyone wants to know is how much support do you have internally. If you’re not getting that support internally, the likelihood of others becoming involved is diminished.”
Three standing committees have been established for this campaign. Travis said an internal committee is being chaired by Dr. Allison Ford, while an external committee that will interact with patients is being led by Cancer Center radiation therapist Brett Miles. The most recent committee formed was for business partners, and that is being chaired by MCCH Trustee and former state Sen. Ken Winters.
Now, a fourth one is on the verge of being formed.
“On the 10th of September, we’re going to try to formulate the last standing committee, and in that meeting, we hope to see a plan form for major donors and planned giving and estates and other things that we need and that will be chaired by (former Murray obstetrician/gynecologist) Dr. Gene Cook,” Travis said. “And we are kind of admonishing our committees a bit because we have set some benchmarks for every one of them.
“We’re also asking them to solicit people that they think would involved in this campaign. What it really comes down to, though, is that we are aggressively seeking that major donor to make this thing a reality.”
The campaign is being chaired by longtime Murray-Calloway County community activist Donna Herndon, who has a personal stake in the matter. Her late husband, Woody, who flew helicopters for the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was a cancer patient for several years due to exposure to the chemical Agent Orange.
Once ground is broken on the project, construction is expected to take about 18 months on the 17,388-square-foot area. This will result in the Regional Cancer Center moving from its present home on South Ninth Street, across from the parking lot of the North Tower of the hospital campus to the first floor of the North Tower on the South Eighth Street side of the complex.
