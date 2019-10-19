MURRAY — Registration numbers have already eclipsed 500 and are expected continue increasing for next week’s ninth annual David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon.
The event, a primary fundraiser for the Enduring Hope campaign that Murray-Calloway County Hospital launched last year as the cornerstone of an effort to renovate the Regional Cancer Center on the MCCH campus, is scheduled for next Saturday, Oct. 26. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to attract athletes from several states.
The all-time participating mark for the MHM was about 825 a few years ago, and Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer at the hospital, said the tradition for this race is for registration to quicken as the day of the event gets closer.
“Normally, in the last week, we’ll see somewhere between 150 and 200 participants register, but this year is a little different because it is the first time for us to be registering for a fall race. Last year, everybody was pre-registered pretty much after the event was postponed earlier in the year,” Travis said, referring to the 2018 season in which the original April date had to be postponed for the first time ever because of thunderstorms that were in the Murray area at race time.
That is not all that is different this year. Runners and walkers are being given the chance to fundraise on their own, putting themselves in position to earn a rather handsome reward.
“Black Pearl Properties here in Murray is offering a week next May at one of the condos they own, I believe in Destin, Florida, and that is going to the person who raises the most amount of money,” Travis said, explaining that this is similar to other events, such as the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics in Marshall County.
“If you want someone to sponsor you, you can do that, but this is probably a $3,300 or $3,500 value and it’s for something with one or two bedrooms. We’re talking five or six bedrooms. It’s a really nice property and we’re thinking that as this gets closer, we’re going to have lots of people organizing.
“Will we reach 825? I think there’s a chance of it, but we’re going to have a big turnout, one way or another, a week from (today).”
The goal for this event is to generate $100,000 in revenue by the 10th year. Last year, Travis said it might have been reached if not for the weather issues. Organizers have now made the fall date permanent, with the idea being that this is a more likely time of year to avoid thunderstorms, as opposed to spring.
Travis said several free entries have already been exhausted, which accounts for $2,000. Fifteen of those are for soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army at nearby Fort Campbell. Those are sponsored by Taylor Motors of Murray.
In addition, 50 race entries for students K-12 from Calloway County Schools, the Murray Independent School District and Eastwood Christian Academy are being sponsored as they have the past five years by Toyota of Murray. Travis said there are still some of those available to any youth who wants to run next week.
“That was started by Dr. (Maria) Yee, who several years back started that process when East (Calloway) Elementary had a running team. She was so touched by their commitment that she paid for their entry fees,” Travis remembered. “Well, she left our area, so (Toyota of Murray General Manager) Andy Foley has taken that over and he’s been really good with that. He’s gone so far as to buy running shoes for some of those students.”
This is also the first time that a new race series will be included, and it’s one that will expand next year. As for this year, Travis said 90 runners will competing in the MHM next week and this comes a few weeks after they were in the inaugural Hoptown Half Marathon in Hopkinsville that was organized by former Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tab Brockman, who is now the director of the City of Hopkinsville parks system.
Next year, this will expand by one, with the inclusion of the Iron Mom Half Marathon that is run each year in Paducah. Next year will mark the 10th Iron Mom, the same anniversary as the MHM.
“What is it? Seven years we’ve been telling people about this? We’re there now,” Travis said of the path taken in arranging this three-way series.
Information on the MHM is available at the race website, www.MurrayHalfMarathon.com.
