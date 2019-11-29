MURRAY — The ninth annual David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon is in the books as far finances raised.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis announced that the event raised $48,200 when it was run last month. In addition, there will be at least another $5,000 that will be received soon, taking the total to more than $53,0000.
Those funds will be going to the Enduring Hope campaign that the hospital is leading in pursuit of paying for a major renovation to the Regional Cancer Center that the hospital runs.
“We’re down this year by about $25,000 from what we did last year,” Travis said. “You have to remember, though, that last year, we did a Hospice Heroes campaign (for MCCH’s Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, which was the primary beneficiary from the MHM until this year) and that netted us around $30,000 by itself.
“Also, when we moved the race to October (after it had experienced its first-ever cancellation due to weather in the spring of 2018), we realized that there was another race at (the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area) on that same weekend, which was not our intention to compete with. That still impacts your number of runners, and that race had about 150 (this year’s MHM attracted 525, out of 650 who had registered), plus the weather was bad (rain on the day of the race). So I’m considering this an investment year.”
After last year, it seemed almost certain that the MHM would either attain or surpass its goal of generating $100,000 by Year 10 a year ahead of schedule. Last year’s event, despite being run after a postponement from its customary April date, raised about $77,000, and Travis said that figure would have been even higher if not for the postponement that set the race back six months.
However, Travis did not seem worried about the amount of funds taking such a dramatic drop this year. That is because something new is coming for 2020 that he thinks could send participation numbers to heights that have only been imagined in the past.
The new 270 Trifecta Series will include the Iron Mom Half Marathon in Paducah, the Hoptown Half Marathon in Hopkinsville and the MHM, all between April and October. The incentive is to have as many runners compete in all three in a points series, similar to how points are accumulated in the Sprint Cup Series in NASCAR racing.
That is also expected to add significant numbers to each event. A look at what happened this year when the MHM and Hoptown races formed the Double Dare series seems to give an indication of what is possible.
“I was talking with (Travis’ co-coordinator for the MHM, Brady Parks) and our hope was that we’d pick up 50 who had run the Hopkinsville race, and we ended up with 92 that signed up for both races. So that far exceeded what we were hoping would happen,” said Hoptown coordinator Tab Brockman back in October. “With all of us teaming up like this, I think it will be a great event for all three communities and it’s also a great spirit of collaboration for all three communities, as well as the western Kentucky running community.
“For our race this year, we were hoping for 500 runners in our first year and we got 632, which is great. We’re thinking we’ll go over 1,000 next year and I think this partnership is going to help (the MHM) event out too.”
