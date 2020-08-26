MURRAY – While Murray’s Vickie Travis decided to sit out this year’s Republican National Convention because of concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said she is still very excited to support her party in this fall’s general election and has enjoyed watching the speakers from home.
A traditional convention was originally scheduled to take place this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, but when Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said a large, in-person gathering could not be held because of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee made plans to move it to Jacksonville, Florida. However, as cases increased in Florida, Jacksonville also announced restrictions, so Trump announced on July 23 that the Jacksonville gathering would be canceled.
Instead, Republicans are still holding the convention in Charlotte, though it is dramatically scaled down compared to conventions held in past presidential election years. The Charlotte Observer reported that more than 300 delegates gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center Monday to renominate the president.
Travis, who is the current chair of the Calloway County Republican Party, said she has been involved with Republican fundraisers since the early 1980s and attended the RNC as a delegate-at-large in 2016 when Trump was nominated the first time. She had originally expected to attend this year’s convention, but she said she and her family were uncomfortable with her being around large crowds during the pandemic. At the time she decided to step down, the convention was still planned for Jacksonville. She said had she known the convention would be scaled-down and many would attend virtually, she might have remained as a delegate, but she thinks she made the right decision.
“I had already been on the Zoom call where we elected (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) to be the chairman of our delegation, but my family was just very uncomfortable with me going because of COVID,” she said. “I finally decided it was the right decision to resign. I was so honored and thrilled to be one of 25 Kentucky delegates, but I think I made the right decision. Also, if I was going to resign the position, I wanted to do it as soon as possible to give someone else time to step up.”
Travis said she did have a lot of fun at the 2016 convention and enjoyed renewing ties with old acquaintances who were also active in the Republican Party. She said, though, that while the social aspect of conventions is fun, she believes the important part is communicating the party’s message to voters.
“It is fun and it’s a great opportunity and it’s an honor (to represent the party at the convention), but it’s about getting out the message, and hopefully that will be done sucessfully,” Travis said.
Kentucky will be well-represented by at the convention by several elected officials. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a Bowling Green Republican first elected in 2010, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron were scheduled to address the convention on Tuesday. Travis said she was particularly excited to watch the speech from Cameron, who was elected in November and started his first term in December after former Attorney General Andy Beshear left the office to be sworn in as governor. When he visited Murray during last year’s campaign, Travis said she invited him into her home to introduce him to other local Republicans.
“He’s been here several times and has warm feelings toward Calloway County,” Travis said.
McConnell is scheduled to speak at the convention on Thursday, the final night of the event, prior to Trump formally accepting the nomination. Travis said she met McConnell for the first time when he was running for his first Senate term in 1984 and has been a proud supporter.
“Sen. McConnell has been so important not only on the national stage, but he has also always taken care of Kentucky,” she said. “He was here just last week to make sure he knows what’s going on and what we need here in Calloway County.”
Travis said she thinks the convention will continue to effectively communicate to the American people the Republican vision for the country for the rest of the week. She said probably her favorite moment Monday night was the speech from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
“I’ve always connected with Sen. Tim Scott,” she said. “I thought his message was clear, and I already had great respect for him, and I thought he did a great job. He was probably the highlight Monday night for me.
“I think the convention has been very well-planned, and they had great speakers Monday night and Tuesday will be great,” Travis said Tuesday morning. “We want to get the message across. I don’t often agree with the style of our president, but I certainly agree with the direction he’s taken our country. He’s pro-life and has passed lower taxes, and over 200 conservative judges have been confirmed for lifetime appointments. It’s a dangerous world, and he wants to strengthen our military.”
Travis added that she also likes Trump’s policies to curb illegal immigration.
“We want people to come, but we want them to come into our country legally,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.