MURRAY — The outer bands of the remnants of Hurricane Laura arrived a little ahead of schedule Thursday evening in Calloway County.
Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said it was those remnants that caused several problems throughout the county when storms entered the county a little after 7 Thursday.
The outage map for the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation showed that Calloway had more than 1,100 of its customers without power. The majority those were in the southeast and east-central portions of the county along Kentucky Lake.
Several trees were also reported down in that part of the county,. as well as the south-central part of the county near Hazel.
However, Holland said that this is just the beginning for the county and the main event of Laura’s remnants will be today in the form of possibly severe weather and flooding.
