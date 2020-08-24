FRANKFORT — Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes, 50, of Gracey, Kentucky, for providing alcohol to a person under 21 and later tampering with the testimony of a potential witness. The charges include one count of unlawful transaction with a minor third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony.
An investigation conducted jointly by the Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky found that in February of 2020 Jason Barnes provided alcohol to a person under the age of 21. They also discovered that several months later, during the investigation, he knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness.
Since 2018, Barnes has served as the Sheriff of Trigg County, but he has tendered his resignation effective Monday, August 31, 2020.
“Any individual who tampers with a witness and facilitates underage drinking must be held accountable for their crimes, especially members of the law enforcement community,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I am grateful for the investigative work of our law enforcement partners, including the Kentucky State Police, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, as well as the work of our Office of Special Prosecutions to bring charges in this case.”
The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Alexander Garcia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
A warrant has been issued for Barnes’ arrest, and a full cash bond is set at $2,500.
