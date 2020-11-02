CADIZ – Kentucky State Police Post 1 confirmed Saturday that Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a Cadiz man last Wednesday.
A KSP news release on Saturday said troopers and detectives are continuing their investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. KSP said Acree responded to a residence on Forest Circle near Cadiz. Shortly after responding, an altercation ensued between Acree and Bennie “Shawn” Biby at the residence. During the altercation, Sheriff Acree discharged his service weapon, striking and fatally wounding Biby, KSP said.
An autopsy was conducted on Biby Thursday morning at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Preliminary autopsy results showed Biby died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The investigation continues by Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Lt. Dean Patterson.
The Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville reported that Acree placed himself on administrative leave, and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander told the paper he would likely remain on leave until the KSP investigation is concluded.
According to the Cadiz Record, Alexander appointed Acree to the sheriff’s position at the end of August to replace former Sheriff Jason Barnes. According to WKDZ, Barnes was elected in 2018 and resigned effective Aug. 31 after he was indicted by a Trigg County grand jury on one count of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor third degree, which is a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a joint investigation by the Kentucky State Police, FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky determined Barnes provided alcohol to a person under the age of 21 in Feb. 2020, WKDZ reported. The office also discovered that several months later, during the investigation, Barnes knowingly practiced “deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness.” The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case with Assistant Attorney General Alexander Garcia named to prosecute the case, it was reported.
Acree was sworn in as sheriff on Aug. 31 and his duties officially began Sept. 1, the Record reported. He was most recently a trooper for KSP and had previously been an officer at the Cadiz Police Department.
