CADIZ — The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that a man is facing charges after allegedly impersonating an officer.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree and Maj. Mike Sandbrink executed an arrest warrant for Travis Calhoun of Cadiz. The warrant was based on an investigation conducted by Acree that generated from a complaint he received about Calhoun allegedly following a woman and stating that he was a police officer and threatened to detain her.
The sheriff’s office said that Acree followed up with the complaint and located Calhoun at his residence and was told by Calhoun that he in fact was a “deputy” at the Todd County Jail and produced a jail ID and badge. Acree determined that Calhoun was not employed at the time of the incident and, in fact, has not been employed at the jail since June. Calhoun is a doctor, not a police officer, the sheriff’s office said.
Acree wants to caution the public to always call 911 if a similar situation arises.
