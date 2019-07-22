MURRAY — To say the least, Amy Futrell had a memorable night at the 92nd Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business Celebration.
Futrell took home what is widely recognized as the most prestigious honor one can receive annually in the community, the Citizen of the Year Award. First presented in 1958 when the event was then known simply as the Chamber Dinner, its list of recipients includes some of the community’s most well-known contributors.
So Futrell took her place in this list after the evening’s emcee, newly-crowned International Auctioneer of the Year and Murray resident Trey Morris, introduced her. Then, after she said a few words, Morris hit her with one more surprise as he read the words of a letter specially addressed to her.
“We are pleased to join your family and friends in congratulating you on being named Citizen of the Year of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. Our nation is strengthened and enriched by those who demonstrate meaningful examples of good citizenship and stewardship in their communities. Your determination and advocacy have brought together people of your community and paved the way for further economic development in your region. We send our best wishes as you receive this special recognition … signed Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and First Lady Melania Trump,” Morris read, the words met by Futrell gasping as she put her hand to her chest and could be seen uttering, ‘Wow!”
“I had no idea,” Futrell had said earlier in accepting the honor, sponsored by Murray-Calloway County Hospital, that was presented during a week of massive accomplishment for the chamber. Four night earlier, the Murray-Calloway Chamber, of which Futrell is a member, was presented the 2019 national Chamber of the Year award in Long Beach, California.
“Thank you for this honor. It’s truly humbling to receive this with the long list of people who have received it before in the past. I love Calloway County. I love Murray. I strive to do whatever we can as a team to make this a better community.”
Futrell recently was named vice chair of the Jackson Purchase Regional Industrial Authority. She also is the president of the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation Board, and it was her experience with economic development that allowed her to have a vital role in Murray and Calloway County securing the $23 million BUILD grant that has cleared the way for the long-awaited expansion of U.S. 641 South from Murray to the Tennessee state line.
Other honors handed out Friday included:
• Business of the Year (sponsored by U.S. Bank) – Industrial Training Services Inc., which celebrated its 30th year with a relocation that included a large expansion of its office size. Along with that, ITS had a 48 percent growth in business and a 36 percent increase in staff. Other finalists were DevSource and the Swann Tobacco Warehouse.
• Emerging Business of the Year (sponsored by DEVSource) – Artisan Kitchen, which established a satellite location for the original Artisan Kitchen in Paducah. The arrival of Artisan Kitchen filled a spot in the Olympic Shopping Center formerly occupied by both Los Portales and August Moon, both of which are now in larger facilities. Other finalists were Green Cleaning, Shaffer Coffee Co. and Southern Soul Boutique.
• Woman in Business of the Year (sponsored by Walter’s Pharmacy/Strawberry Hills Pharmacy) – Sharon Furches of Furches Farms, who was recently elected second vice president of the Kentucky Farm Bureau and is also a member of the Kentucky State Fair Board. She is also a past Agriculturalist of the Year. Other finalists were Sally Hopkins, executive vice president and COO of FNB Bank and Teresa Swift, a general contractor for Home Works Residential Construction.
• Agriculturalist of the Year (sponsored by The Murray Bank)… AgConnections, which made a move from the Protemus community near the Graves County line to downtown Murray’s Swann Tobacco Warehouse in 2018. After starting with two employees in 1998, it has expanded to nearly 50 today, 75 percent of whom are Murray State University graduates.
• Nonprofit of the Year (sponsored by Independence Bank) – Murray Lions Club, which has served the community for 80 years, having collected 35,000 pairs of eyeglasses and heading a vision scanning service throughout Kentucky. It also has contributed more than $72,000 for the Lions Club Community Skate Park in Central Park, as well as $15,000 in scholarships to Murray State in the past year. Other finalists were CASA by the Lakes and Towing for Toys.
• Young Professional of the Year (presented by Alexander Thompson Arnold) – Tim Stark, vice president of marketing for The Murray Bank, who is president of the Murray-Calloway County Youth Soccer Association, chair of the Walk to Defeat ALS, Soup for the Soul board member, Murray-Calloway County Junior Achievement coordinator and more. Other finalists were Carissa Johnson, director of the Center for Accessible Living and John Kopperud, agent at Kopperud Realty.
• Chair’s Award (presented by the chamber) – Chad Stubblefield, vice president of The Murray Bank, who has been a three-year chamber board member and finance committee member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.