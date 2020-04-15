MURRAY — A fire at an apartment on Murray’s north side Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person receiving what were described as serious injuries.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said firefighters responded at about 12:35 p.m. to an apartment complex on Campbell Street, just off North 16th Street. He said that when firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from inside one of the units that was part of what was described as a four-plex.
“Once inside, they found fire in one of the rooms,” Pologruto said, adding that the occupant of the apartment, a man who was not identified, was out of the apartment when firefighters initiated their attack. “From there, they got a quick knockdown of the fire.”
Pologruto said firefighters did not interact with the victim. That activity was handled by personnel with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, who had responded with MFD. Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett said the victim was quickly taken to the emergency room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Barnett said the Air Evac Life Team medical helicopter unit was asked to deploy to Murray at 12:48 p.m. and arrived at 1:13 p.m. He said the victim was turned over to Air Evac and the helicopter left the hospital at 1:20 p.m., bound for Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I can say that he was conscious and alert upon arrival (at MCCH),” Barnett said. “However, he does have burns over 60% of his body.”
There was no word on the victim’s condition late Tuesday.
Pologruto said it took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and those efforts were enough to limit the fire damage to the one unit. The building was left intact.
“There is smoke damage to the apartments on either side,” Pologruto said. “ .
Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said an investigation into the fire determined that it was accidental in nature, adding that it is possible that a cigarette being in the presence of an oxygen support system may have been the trigger.
Molinar also said that all four units, for now, are uninhabitable.
“I told the landlord that (the unit in which the fire occurred) will have to be completely renovated. There was a lot of smoke damage,” he said, noting that the majority of the fire damage was in the living room of the unit. “It is good (that the roof was not breached), but the landlord will be needing to enlist the assistance of an electrician to look at the wiring for those four units.
“All of the tenants are out of their units at this time and they won’t be able to stay there until electrical service is certified (due to the possibility of damage to the wiring).”
Murray police also responded with MFD and the ambulance service. Pologruto said a total of 16 firefighters, some of whom were not on duty at the time, responded to the fire.
